Police: Maryland man drags trooper with car, bites officer

LARGO, MD. (AP) - Authorities say a Maryland man dragged a trooper with his car and later bit another officer while attempting to escape from a patrol car.

Maryland State Police say 34-year-old Vincente A. Kyle of Landover faces second-degree assault on a police officer and related charges.

Police say troopers approached Kyle in Prince George's County on Thursday after learning he was wanted on a warrant for failure to appear.

Police say after Kyle fled to his car, the trooper grabbed the car door and was dragged through the parking lot until Kyle hit another car and fled on foot.

Police say as Kyle was being driven to a detention center later Thursday, he tried to escape and bit a trooper during a struggle.

It wasn't clear Friday whether Kyle has an attorney.

