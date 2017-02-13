Police: Man fired gun during argument over parking spot

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

BALTIMORE (AP) - A Baltimore man has been accused of firing a gun to intimidate his neighbor during a fight over a parking space.



Police say patrol officers near the Pimlico Race Course were stopped on Friday night by a man who said 33-year-old Andolphus Covel had fired a gun to scare him off while the two argued over a parking spot.



No one was hurt, and police said they recovered the handgun.



Covel has been charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and weapons charges.



Online court records do not list whether he has an attorney.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.