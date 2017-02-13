WUSA
Close
Closings Alert 4 closing alerts
Weather Alert 52 weather alerts
Close

Police: Man fired gun during argument over parking spot

AP , WUSA 8:10 AM. EST February 13, 2017

BALTIMORE (AP) - A Baltimore man has been accused of firing a gun to intimidate his neighbor during a fight over a parking space.

Police say patrol officers near the Pimlico Race Course were stopped on Friday night by a man who said 33-year-old Andolphus Covel had fired a gun to scare him off while the two argued over a parking spot.

No one was hurt, and police said they recovered the handgun.

Covel has been charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and weapons charges.

Online court records do not list whether he has an attorney.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories