Police: Man attempts to abduct children after exposing himself to teen

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A man has been charged with attempting to abduct two children and exposing himself to a 13-year-old girl in Montgomery County on Sunday, police said.

Around 6:45 p.m., police responded to the area of 11550 Stewart Lane in White Oak for a report of an attempted child abduction.

Police say 8-year-old and 9-year-old cousins were playing at a neighborhood park when 37-year-old Jemberu Bekele Geda approached them.

Geda grabbed the boys by their wrists and tried to bring them to his apartment. The boys told Geda they did not want to go with him and he let go of their wrists.

The boys ran home and told their parents about the incident.

Police also learned that Geda exposed himself to a 13-year-old girl earlier that day in the same neighborhood.

Officers found Geda at his home and he was arrested. During an interview with police, Geda said he did not know they boys and that he grabbed them because he wanted them to come play in his apartment.

Geda has been charged with two attempted child abduction and one indecent exposure.

