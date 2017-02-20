Police K9 ‘Tron' suddenly dies in Prince George's Co.

(Photo: Prince George's Co. Police Dept.)

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD (WUSA9) - The Prince George’s County Police Department is mourning the sudden loss of active duty K9 Tron.

He became ill Thursday evening and was rushed to an animal hospital. Veterinarians discovered Tron had an aggressive form of blood cancer and it had spread to several organs in his body.

Tron passed away the next day. He was 7 years old.

He spent nearly his entire life with the Prince George’s Co. Police Department. Tron served as a patrol dog, but he also helped catch plenty of criminals during his time on the force.

Tron used his powerful nose to sniff out drugs. He also helped his human partner, Sgt. Nick Cicale, find evidence in several cases throughout this career.

Tron also was a decorated police dog. He received four gold medals during the 2015 World Police and Fire Games.

