Police K9 needs a name

Courtesy: Prince George's Co. Police Dept.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD (WUSA9) - He’s a crime fighting K9-in-training. Plus, he’s adorable. But the newest addition to the Prince George’s County Police Department needs a name.

The police department is asking for the public’s help in naming the 16-month-old Labrador Retriever. He’s in a 10-week program training to become a narcotic detection K9. Once he’s done, he’ll pair up with his new handler.

In the meantime, the department needs suggestions for a name. It’s taking ideas on the PGPD’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts. The top suggestions will be turned into a poll and the biggest vote-getter will be the dog’s new name.