Police K9 named after fallen Md. officer

Officer Sean Pierce with K9 Noah (Photo: Montgomery Co. Police)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD (WUSA9) - A fallen police officer’s name will live on and continue protecting the people of Montgomery County.

The Montgomery County Police Department named one of its newest K9 officers Noah, after Noah Leotta.

Officer Leotta was killed by a drunk driver in 2015. He was on a DUI patrol at the time.

Since his death, Maryland has enacted a tougher law on drunk drivers and named it after him. It requires most people convicted of a DUI to participate in the Ignition Interlock System.

K9 Noah was one of three police dogs that graduated from Basic Patrol School on Friday, Jan. 6. K9s Arco, Gabby, and their partners completed four months of training that included searching, tracking, agility, and obedience.