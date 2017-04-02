Police investigating threats made to Clarksburg High School

(Photo: Montgomery County Schools) (Photo: Montgomery County Schools)

CLARKSBURG, MD (WUSA9) - Montgomery County Police are investigating threats made against Clarksburg High School by an Instagram user.

The threat said, “I can shoot up Clarksburg High School better than Columbine,” Captain Paul Starks said.

Police investigated the threat and contacted the user and his parents before determining that the threat was not credible.

Officials were in contact with school administrators and are still investigating the incident.

School will be open Monday. Captain Starks said he believes there will be an increased police presence during the day.

The school tweeted out the following note from Mr. Whiting:

Please see message regarding the recent threat to Clarksburg High School. The letter below was sent to families from Mr. Whiting. pic.twitter.com/szZ9tFTrb9 — Clarksburg HS (@Cburg_Coyotes) April 2, 2017

© 2017 WUSA-TV