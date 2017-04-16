Police investigating inmate homicide in Allegany County

Crime scene tape (Photo: WUSA)

CUMBERLAND, MD. (AP) - Maryland police are investigating a homicide at a state prison in Allegany County.



Police say the victim has been identified as 30-year-old Michael Hall, who was serving a 29-year sentence for murder at the Washington Correctional Institution. Police say investigators were called to the prison at about 2 p.m. on Saturday after Hall was wounded in an assault. He later died at a local hospital. Police say Hall was stabbed inside a recreation area by one inmate, and died about an hour and a half later at the Western Maryland Regional Medical Center.



Police say they have identified a suspect, but he has not yet been charged.





