Police cruiser hit by alleged drunk driver

(Photo: WUSA9) (Photo: Hughes, Mallory)

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD (WUSA9) - Police in Prince George's County are investigating a late night crash involving a police cruiser in Capitol Heights.

It is believed that the driver was under the influence when he crashed into a police car on Central Avenue and Ritchie Avenue around 12:45 a.m. Thursday morning.

The officer was conducting a traffic stop when a third uninvolved vehicle struck the rear end of the officer's patrol car, forcing it into the stopped vehicle.

There does not appear to be any serious injuries to anyone involved in the crash. The officer was outside of his car at the time it was rear ended.

Police officers on scene were sighted giving one of the drivers a field sobriety test. The driver was arrested and charged with DUI.

The officer's patrol car received significant damage, while the damage to the stopped vehicle was relatively minor.

The case is under investigation.