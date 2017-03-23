PGPD officer indicted with hitting suspect in custody

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD (WUSA9) - A Prince George’s County police officer suspected of hitting a suspect who was in custody has been indicted by a grand jury.

Corporal Levi Vaughn was on duty on July 15, 2016 when the incident reportedly happened. Police did not give any details on where this happened or why the suspect was in custody. Vaughn's police powers were suspended in November.

PREVIOUS: Prince George's Co. officer charged with DUI, speeding

Vaughn is charged with second degree assault and misconduct in office.

He joined the department in 2007 and was assigned to the Bureau of Patrol.

© 2017 WUSA-TV