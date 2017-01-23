Person missing after Montgomery County house fire

(Photo: Pete Piringer)

HYATTSTOWN, Md. (WUSA9) -- One person is missing after a house fire broke out overnight in Hyattstown, Md., Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said.

The fire happened at a house located in the 26400 block of Haines Rd. just off of Lewisdale Rd. in Hyattstown, officials said.

When crews got to the scene they found heavy fire coming from the house and significant damage.

One resident remains unaccounted for. Crews have not been able to conduct a proper search as of yet, due to the extent of damage.

