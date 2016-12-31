Deputies find 1 fatally shot in Prince George's Co.

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD (WUSA9) - A man was shot and killed after a dispute in Capitol Heights, Md.

A spokeswoman for the Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were near White Pearl Place and Pepper Mill Drive to serve papers when they hear shots fired. As they were getting into their cruiser to investigate, a car hit the cruiser from behind before bailing.

As police are investigating the shots fired, they find a body in the street. The victim was pronounced dead later.

At some point, one deputy accidentally fired a round. Police say no one was hit by the deputy's round.

The person who fired the deadly shot is still at large and Prince George’s County Police are continuing to investigate.

No further information has been released at this time.