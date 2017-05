SEABROOK, MD (WUSA9) - A person is dead after they were struck by a train in Prince George's County, Maryland Wednesday afternoon.

According to Prince George's County Fire spokesman Mark Brady, the person was struck on the Amtrak line near Annapolis Road and Lanham-Severn Road in Seabrook.

This is a developing story, stay with us for the latest.

© 2017 WUSA-TV