Pedestrian fatally struck by car in Greenbelt

GREENBELT, MD. (WUSA9) - A pedestrian was fatally struck in a hit-and-run crash Friday morning, according to Greenbelt police.

The incident happened around 7 a.m. on Greenbelt Rd west of Lakecrest Dr. Police said, the victim was found on the side of the road and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Due to the crash, westbound lanes of Greenbelt Rd are closed at Lakecrest Drive.

The identity of the victim and the hit-and-run driver are unknown at this time. Police said the vehicle information is also unknown at this time.

Anyone who may have witnessed this accident or has any information is asked to contact the Greenbelt Police Department at 301-474-7200.

© 2017 WUSA-TV