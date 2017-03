Pedestrian fatally struck by car in Greenbelt

GREENBELT, MD. (WUSA9) - A pedestrian was fatally struck Friday morning in Greenbelt, according to Greenbelt police.

The incident happened on Greenbelt Rd west of Lakecrest Dr.

Due to the crash, westbound lanes of Greenbelt Rd are closed at Lakecrest Drive.

The identity of the victim and the cause of the crash are unknown at this time.

Police continue to investigate.

