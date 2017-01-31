WUSA
Pedestrian fatally struck by car in Bladensburg

WUSA 9:10 AM. EST January 31, 2017

BLADENSBURG, Md. (WUSA9) -- A man is dead after being hit by a car early Tuesday morning in Bladensburg, Prince George's County police said. 

The crash happened in the 4200 block of Kenilworth Avenue around 6:30 a.m. The car involved stayed at the scene of the crash. 

Southbound Kenilworth Ave. is being diverted through side streets. Northbound Kenilworth Ave. is not being impacted, however traffic is slow. 

 

