Pedestrian fatally struck by car in Bladensburg

BLADENSBURG, Md. (WUSA9) -- A man is dead after being hit by a car early Tuesday morning in Bladensburg, Prince George's County police said.

The crash happened in the 4200 block of Kenilworth Avenue around 6:30 a.m. The car involved stayed at the scene of the crash.

Southbound Kenilworth Ave. is being diverted through side streets. Northbound Kenilworth Ave. is not being impacted, however traffic is slow.

