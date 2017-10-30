Peace Order against town councilman approved by judge

BLADENSBURG, MD. (WUSA9) - A Prince George's County judge ordered Bladensburg Town Council Member Donnie Bridgeman to stay away from a former mayoral candidate until April of 2018, after a brief peace order hearing Monday.

PREVIOUS: Council member denies making threats before bizarre burned clothes incident

Council Member Bridgeman, who recently claimed political opponents tried to set him on fire, appeared at a morning hearing and consented to the peace order to avoid a public hearing on his conduct, according to court records.

Former mayoral candidate Chris Melendez sought an emergency protective order against Bridgeman after a Facebook post published on his account appeared to be inciting Bridgeman supporters to attack Melendez at her home. The posts were made on October 4 which was the town's election night. Both Melendez and Bridgeman lost their bids to become Bladensburg's next mayor in a three-way race.

Bridgeman told WUSA9 someone else may have made the Facebook posts using his computer at a post-election gathering at his apartment while he was drunk.

The night after Melendez sought an emergency protective order against him, Bridgeman appeared at a court commissioner's office in Hyattsville wearing burned clothing, but suffering no apparent injuries. Bridgeman told investigating police that he had been attacked by five "Mexicans" who he believed were Melendez supporters. Bladensburg Police have found no evidence to corroborate Bridgeman's account and authorities will not comment on whether Bridgeman has been cooperative with their investigation into the alleged attack.

Bridgeman attempted to obtain a protective order against Melendez, but the request was denied by a judge.

© 2017 WUSA-TV