One-third of country's speed cams are in one state

If you've gotten a speed camera ticket in the last year, you're far from alone.



Local governments across Maryland issued a staggering 1.5-million speed camera tickets between July, 2016 and June, 2017 -- according to a new analysis from AAA.



Almost 80% of those tickets were in Montgomery and Prince George's County.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says nearly one-third of all the speed cameras in the entire country are in Maryland. And the vast majority of the speed cameras in Maryland are in just two jurisdictions -- Montgomery and Prince George's County.

Statewide, the fines in a single year added up to a staggering $62-million. Almost $50-million of that was in the DC suburbs. "If you drive in those two jurisdictions, you have an almost three times greater chance of getting a ticket," said John Townsend of AAA Mid-Atlantic.

People were supposed to get wise to the cameras and slow down. But AAA says the number of tickets they're snapping has held fairly steady at about 1.5 million a year. That's almost five million tickets in the last three years -- and almost $200-million dollars in fines.

"There's a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow," said Townsend.

But Montgomery County Police Captain Thomas Didone says the cameras are paying off in the most precious currency: human lives. He said traffic deaths here used to average about 34 a year. In the last two years, that was down to 26 and 27. The cameras are working, said Didone.

AAA supports the cameras, but says some need tweaking, like the ones in school zones that flash five days a week -- even on holidays and during the summer when there are no students around.

Cameras like that, said Townsend, raise suspicion and undermine public support.

