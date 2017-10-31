'Once again, she persevered:' Md. Las Vegas shooting victim moved out of ICU

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Tina Frost, 27, the Maryland native who was shot in the Las Vegas shooting last month, has been moved from the ICU, according to a post on a GoFundMe set up for her medical expenses.

According to the post, the Anne Arundel High School graduate has made progress in writing on a whiteboard, attempting to walk on her own and “likes jumping out of bed on her own” from her new room in Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.

“The next few weeks she will continue physical, occupational and speech therapies and relearn what she has forgotten and maybe even start speaking,” said the post on Frost’s GoFundMe. Frost recently overcame a round of fevers and an elevated heart rate in her recovery.

RELATED: Maryland native shot in Las Vegas showing 'reassuring signs'

Frost was at the Route 91 Harvest Festival with her boyfriend when she was shot, destroying her right eye and forehead and placing her in a coma. Her boyfriend, Austin, was unharmed.

In mid-October, astronaut Mark Kelly, husband of shooting survivor and former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, visited Frost and her family in the hospital, bring motivational words to the family.

PHOTOS: Victims of Las Vegas shooting

“Her next huge hill to climb comes in a few weeks when the surgical teams will decide our Tina’s next steps,” said the post. The GoFundMe has raised over $500,000 to assist with Frost’s medical bills, far from the original $50,000 goal set.

© 2017 WUSA-TV