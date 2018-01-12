(Photo: Charles County Sheriff's Office)

WALDORF, MD. (WUSA9) - Officials are trying to identify a woman's body that was found Thursday night in Waldorf, Md.

The body was found on Old Washington Road near Smallwood Dr., according to Charles County Sheriff's Office.

The woman is described as a black female possibly between the ages of 30 and 40. She has two distinct tattoos: a Cherub and a design.

(Photo: Charles County Sheriff's Office)

The Cherub Angel tattoo is on her left shoulder blade. A design of some sort is on her right inner wrist.

She was wearing a black top and gray leggings when she was found.

Anyone who believes they may know the victim based on this description, is asked to call 301-932-2222.

