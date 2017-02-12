Officials investigating arsons at 3 Frederick County homes

(Photo: AP GRAPHICS BANK)

FREDERICK, MD (AP) - Officials are investigating fires at three homes they say were intentionally set.



Frederick County fire officials have determined that three separate fires discovered on Feb. 5 and 6 were caused by acts of arson.



The Frederick County Sheriff's Office says fire crews were called to a townhome under construction at about 2 a.m. on Feb. 5, and were able to put out a small blaze that was started with construction materials. Construction crews found the remains of a second fire that had caused damage to a townhome, also under construction but almost finished. Remains of a third fire were discovered the next day in another home under construction.



Investigators are looking into the fires and searching for suspects.

