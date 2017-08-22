Official: Man makes fake bomb threat at BWI airport

Police Lights (Photo: WUSA)

LINTHICUM, MD. (AP) - Authorities say a man who falsely claimed he had a bomb inside a carry-on bag at a Maryland airport has been taken into custody.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal's office said says bomb squad technicians performed an X-ray of the bag at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport early Tuesday and saw what looked like a possible hand grenade device. Deputy State Fire Marshal Bruce Bouch said a robot was deployed and no device was found.

The fire marshal's office says 46-year-old Jason C. Hallenbeck was taken into custody with Maryland Transportation Authority Police. Lt. Kevin Ayd of the Maryland Transportation Authority Police no charges have been filed yet in the incident.

BWI said two security checkpoints were briefly closed during the investigation but have been reopened.

