Officer struck by vehicle on I-270 in Clarksburg

I-270 was shut down at Rt. 121 overnight while Montgomery County Police investigated a crash that injured one of their own officers. (Photo: Rogers, Susan)

CLARKSBURG, MD. (WUSA9) - A Montgomery County Police officer is recovering at an area trauma center after being struck by a vehicle on I-270 in Clarksburg early Thursday morning.

According to Captain Paul Starks, spokesman for Montgomery County Police, the dramatic chain of events began when two suspects were spotted in a suspected stolen vehicle in the area of Montgomery Village Avenue around 12:30 a.m. A chase ensued on northbound I-270. The suspects eventually bailed out of the vehicle on the right shoulder of I-270 near Clarksburg Road (Rt. 121). That brought several officers and a helicopter to the scene to assist in the manhunt. Capt. Starks says one of those officers was standing on the shoulder of southbound I-270 when another vehicle hit him.

The officer was conscious and talking when he was taken to a trauma center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Capt. Starks said.

The adult male driver of the striking vehicle stayed on scene. Charges are pending.

The investigation initially shut down both sides of I-270, however the northbound lanes reopened around 2:00 a.m. The southbound lanes remained closed until approximately 3:30 a.m.

