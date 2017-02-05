Officer fires gun after suspect accused of breaking into cars

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

BLADENSBURG, MD (WUSA9) - Bladensburg Police Officers fired a gun at suspects who are accused of breaking into vehicles in Prince George's County late Saturday night.

Around 11:30 p.m, police responded to the 4100 block of 51 Street in Bladenburg, Maryland for a report of suspects breaking into a vehicle.

When officers arrived to find a vehicle leaving the scene. The vehicle collided with a responding police vehicle and then attempted to strike a police officer who was on foot.

Two Bladensburg police officers shot at the suspect vehicle with their service weapons. The suspect vehicle continued to flee.

There was a pursuit but officers lost sight of the vehicle. The police officers were not injured. It is not known if any of the occupants of the suspect vehicle were injured.

A short time after the incident a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle was found burning in the 3700 block of Jay St in Northeast, D.C.

Investigators are attempting to determine if this vehicle is related to the incident.

As with all police involved shootings, the Homicide Division of the Prince George's County Police Department is investigating the incident. The involved police officers have been placed on routine administrative leave.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Bladensburg Police Department at 301-864-6080 or the Prince George's County Police Department at 301-772-4925.

