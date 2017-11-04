Off-duty DC police sergeant shot, killed in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WUSA9) - A 40-year-old D.C. police sergeant was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting in Baltimore early Saturday morning, police said.

Around 12:45 a.m., officers were called to the 2800 block of Elgin Avenue for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found D.C. police sergeant Tony Anthony Mason Jr. suffering from gunshot wounds and a 43-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to her leg.

Investigators believe both victims were sitting inside a parked car in the block. An unknown suspect approached the victims vehicle and began shooting. The suspect then left the scene.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital. Police said Mason died from his injuries. The injured woman is being treated.

Mas was off duty when the shooting occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

© 2017 WUSA-TV