Ocean City Beach among top 10 best beaches

NEEDHAM, MASS. (WUSA9) - Ocean City Beach in Ocean City, Maryland was awarded a Travelers’ Choice award for Beaches in the United States by the popular travel planning and booking website, TripAdvisor.
It was named among the top 10 best beaches, seven of which are located in Florida and two in Hawaii.
Award winners were determined based on the quantity and quality of traveler reviews and ratings for beaches on TripAdvisor, gathered over a 12-month period.
Top 10 Travelers’ Choice beaches in the U.S.:
- Siesta Beach – Siesta Key, Florida
- Ka’anapali Beach – Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii
- St. Pete Beach – St. Pete Beach, Florida
- Clearwater Beach – Clearwater, Florida
- Beach at Panama City – Panama City Beach, Florida
- Hollywood Beach – Hollywood, Florida
- Pensacola Beach – Pensacola Beach, Florida
- St. Augustine Beach – St. Augustine Beach, Florida
- Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve – Honolulu, Hawaii
- Ocean City Beach – Ocean City, Maryland
TripAdvisor also ranked Travelers’ Choice beaches around the world. Baia do Sancho in Brazil took the top spot.
For the complete list of winners from the 2017 Travelers’ Choice awards for Beaches, more reviews and candid traveler photos, click here.
