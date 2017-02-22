Ocean City Beach among top 10 best beaches

People line the beach in Ocean City, Maryland, on August 29, 2010. Photo: AFP PHOTO/Jim WATSON/Getty Images (Photo: JIM WATSON, 2010 AFP)

NEEDHAM, MASS. (WUSA9) - Ocean City Beach in Ocean City, Maryland was awarded a Travelers’ Choice award for Beaches in the United States by the popular travel planning and booking website, TripAdvisor.

It was named among the top 10 best beaches, seven of which are located in Florida and two in Hawaii.

Award winners were determined based on the quantity and quality of traveler reviews and ratings for beaches on TripAdvisor, gathered over a 12-month period.

Top 10 Travelers’ Choice beaches in the U.S.:

Siesta Beach – Siesta Key, Florida Ka’anapali Beach – Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii St. Pete Beach – St. Pete Beach, Florida Clearwater Beach – Clearwater, Florida Beach at Panama City – Panama City Beach, Florida Hollywood Beach – Hollywood, Florida Pensacola Beach – Pensacola Beach, Florida St. Augustine Beach – St. Augustine Beach, Florida Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve – Honolulu, Hawaii Ocean City Beach – Ocean City, Maryland

TripAdvisor also ranked Travelers’ Choice beaches around the world. Baia do Sancho in Brazil took the top spot.

For the complete list of winners from the 2017 Travelers’ Choice awards for Beaches, more reviews and candid traveler photos, click here.

