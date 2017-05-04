Noose found in frat house on University of Maryland campus

(Photo: WUSA9)

COLLEGE PARK, MD. (WUSA9) - University of Maryland police in College Park are trying to find out who left a noose in a fraternity house.

The school's website said the noose was found Friday afternoon, in the Phi Kappa Tau house.

University president Wallae Loh issued a statement yesterday calling the incident "despicable"... and saying a thorough investigation is underway.

The university released the following statement:

This incident is despicable. A thorough UMPD investigation is underway. I resolutely condemn the use of a symbol of violence and hatred for the purpose of intimidating members of our University of Maryland community. All of us--students, faculty, staff, alumni--stand united in our commitment to core values of human dignity, diversity, inclusiveness, and intellectual freedom. We stand against such craven expressions of bigotry.

