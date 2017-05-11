Noose found hanging outside Md. middle school

CROFTON, MD (WUSA9) - A noose was found hanging outside Crofton Middle School, Anne Arundel County Police said Thursday.

A teacher noticed the object hanging from a light fixture on the exterior of the building at about 11 a.m. A school custodian immediately removed it.

Anne Arundel County Police were able to spot two suspects on the school’s surveillance video. Detectives said they got onto the school’s roof early Thursday morning and placed the noose on the light.

Several photos of the suspects were released. If you’re able to identify them, or have any information, you’re asked to call Detective Dutton at (410) 222-8772.

PREVIOUS: Incidents at Maryland school stir allegations of racism

Crofton Middle School principal Nuria Williams sent this note to parents:

“As you may be aware, we are investigating an incident that occured at our school today. A letter with as much detail as we can provide at this time is attached to this email, and will be sent home with students today.

“I wanted you to have as much information as possible so that you can discuss it with your child in a manner you deem most appropriate.”

© 2017 WUSA-TV