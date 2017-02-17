No jail time for Md. officer who took up skirt photos

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD (WUSA9) - A Prince George’s County Police Officer who took an up skirt photo of an off-duty officer will not spend time behind bars.

On Friday, Officer James Sims was given a one-year suspended sentence and three years of supervised probation. He pleaded guilty in January to several counts of visual surveillance and misconduct in office.

“This officer’s actions were a complete violation of, not only the women who he photographed, but also the trust of the community he was sworn to protect and serve,” said Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Angela Alsobrooks.

An off-duty D.C. police officer first reported Sims in June 2016. She said he took a photo up her skirt at the Sports Authority in Bowie, Md.

After Prince George’s County Police investigated further, they discovered Sims took more up skirt photos, including twice while he was on duty.

