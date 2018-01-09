WUSA
No charges to be filed in Bethesda teen's death

Hawa Konte, WUSA 11:10 AM. EST January 09, 2018

BETHESDA, MD. (WUSA9) - There will be no charges in the death of a Bethesda teenager who died after a house party a few weeks ago, Montgomery County Police said.

In December, Navid Sepehri was found face down in a shallow stream.

Investigators said there's no indication the homeowners of the house where the party was held, supplied any alcohol to the teens. 

They also said Sepehri had two fake ID's on him when he was found.
 

