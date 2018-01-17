New hurdles to renew driver's license in Maryland

(Photo: Broom, Scott)

LARGO, MD (WUSA9) - At least 3.7 million drivers in Maryland will need to produce additional documents the next time they renew their driver's licenses or state IDs in order for the state to comply with the federal Real ID Act of 2005.

The first two weeks of the requirements that went into effect at the beginning of 2018 have gone smoothly, according to MVA officials.

Even so, it was not difficult to meet drivers who were caught by surprise when WUSA9 visited the MVA service center in Largo.

"I didn't get that information before I got here," said Lacelles Artllel as he waited in line for the second time to renew his license Wednesday.

Artllel needed to find his passport and other additional documents to prove his age and his address even though he has held a license in Maryland for 14 years.

"It cost me a couple of hours," Artllel said.

Maryland is among only 28 states that are currently compliant with the requirements of the Real ID Act, which was passed by Congress in the wake of the 9-11 attacks. Virginia is issuing licenses and IDs under an extension granted by federal officials.

Beginning October 2020, travelers will not be able to board a plane without a Real ID Act-compliant ID.

Additional documentation required in Maryland may include:

Proof of age — such as a birth certificate or passport

such as a birth certificate or passport Proof of social security

At least two documents that prove a current address — such as utility bills or car registration

"I can see how people could feel it's a little bit of an inconvenience, especially the first time," said Kevin Cook, who was accompanying his daughter Kyndall to get her learner's permit.

The Maryland MVA will individually notify residents who need additional documentation when renewal notices are sent out.

