New app helps bikers, hikers avoid getting lost

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A new app will help you get around the tens of thousands of acres that make up the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park.

The park runs through D.C., Maryland and West Virginia.

“Yes, I have gotten lost out here, but I found my way back eventually,” said Alex Minton.

The app is called the C & O Explorer Mobile App.

“I use google maps now, but if it adds something different than Google maps I would for sure download it,” said Minton.

The app does let you search for things that aren’t included in other map services; like trails, parking and historic sites.

Eventually there will be a map you can download so you don’t get lost even when there’s no cell signal.

“As a new mom to a one-month old baby boy, I am looking forward to the new app. I am excited about it,” said Katy Spicer.

The cost to download the app is .99 cents.

A non-profit partnered with the national park to create the app.



© 2017 WUSA-TV