Neighbor helps rescue families in house fire

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man climbs 95ft. pole to return baby bald eagle during storm
-
WATCH: Baby bald eagle returned to nest in DC
-
Former 'Happy Days' star dead at 56
-
WATCH: Baby bald eagle rescued from nest in DC
-
Va. high school donates prom proceeds to pediatric cancer
-
Raw video: Disturbance on American Airlines flight to DFW
-
AA employee off duty after argument
-
Va. students design prosthetic arm for violist
-
Boat explosion in southern Maryland sends 1 man to hospital
-
VERIFY: Did this tornado touch down in Virginia?
More Stories
-
Hash browns recalled for possible golf ball contaminationApr 22, 2017, 7:29 p.m.
-
2 transported, 11 apartments displaced after fire in…Apr 23, 2017, 9:02 a.m.
-
Yellow Weather Alert for Monday & TuesdayFeb 18, 2016, 10:28 a.m.