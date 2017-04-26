Nearly 40k 'improperly disbursed' from Montgomery Co. PTA account

A drunk diner i n Colorado accidentally left his waiter more than 1,800 dollars tips in cash. (Photo: Custom)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD (WUSA9) - Montgomery County of Council of PTA reports that $39,000 has been "improperly disbursed" from its checking account. Police are now investigating.

According to a letter released by the PTA council, there have been significant financial irregularities since July 1 and an apparent theft by someone on the inside.

In March, the board of directors asked for an internal audit. The audit team has turned over the financial records and findings to the Montgomery County Police Department.

According to the audit, the MCCPTA believes all memberships dues were properly deposited and accounted for. Two local units that received MCCPTA funds are reviewing their accounts for any irregularities.

MCCPTA says it is working closely with Maryland PTA to ensure that it is complying with bylaws and financial best practices.

