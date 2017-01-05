Murdered teen made big impact on students with special needs

ELLICOTT CITY, MD (WUSA9) - On Saturday, family and friends will say goodbye to 16-year-old Charlotte Zaremba. The Howard County teen was shot and killed in a home invasion early New Year’s Day.

“I know this one young lady, she was very upset. She had to go to the guidance to talk to people there,” said Howard High School teacher, Laura Parsons. “She’s like, Charlotte’s the one who used to do my make-up for the dances and you know, I used to hang out with Charlotte every Best Buddie event. So yeah, it’s yeah, it’s really played on all the students.”

Very caring, energetic, and always smiling is how Parsons remembers Zaremba, who was a volunteer with the school’s Best Buddies program. It’s a program that creates important relationships by pairing students with other students who have special needs.

Parsons is the head of Best Buddies at Howard High School and said Zaremba always jumped in.

“Any time we had a buddy that their peer buddy didn’t show up, she would volunteer to hang out with that person. Some of our special needs students know Charlotte and aren’t sure how to express how they feel,” said Parsons.

The suspect was also a classmate at Howard High School.

“You just wonder why. Why Charlotte? Why did this happen anyway? It’s very hard to come to grips with this,” Parsons told WUSA9.

She, the other teachers, and students are now standing by one another just like Zaremba did for her fellow classmates.

A viewing for Charlotte will be at the held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Glen Mar United Methodist Church in Ellicott City on Saturday. The funeral will follow.