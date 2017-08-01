Motorcyclist dead after crash in Fort Washington

FORT WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A motorcyclist died after a crash in Fort Washington, Md. early Wednesday morning, police said.

Around 12:30 a.m., police responded to the intersection of northbound Indian Head Highway and Palmer Road for a crash involving a motorcycle and a car.

According to police, a motorcycle was heading north bound on Indian Head Hwy when he struck the rear of the car.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the car that was struck suffered non-life threatening injuries.

North bound Indian Head Hwy/Palmer Road is shut down. The southbound lanes of Indian Head Hwy/Kirby Road are open.

The victim has not been identified.

FINAL UPDATE: All lanes back open on Indian Head Hwy/Rt 210 at Palmer Rd. Investigation into early AM fatal motorcycle crash has cleared. pic.twitter.com/z7Lgb4E4hs — WUSA9 (@wusa9) August 2, 2017

© 2017 WUSA-TV