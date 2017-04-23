More than six Univ. of Mary Washington students rescued during canoe trip

(Photo: WUSA9)

MARYLAND (WUSA9) - “Kids” and “fine them” were some of the comments made after more than six University of Mary Washington students had to be rescued from a canoe trip on the Rappahannock River Saturday.

Some of those students are now speaking out. Two of them said on camera, the rescue wasn’t their fault.

" [Be]cause you're saying the university never said anything to you,” said WUSA 9’s Stephanie Ramirez. “Yeah, that it was unsafe at all and we trusted them,’ said University of Mary Washington sophomores, Grace Leytham and Sam McMullen.

The UMW students said not only did they not get proper safety instructions, but they claimed they were never told they’d be going through rapids when they signed up through their school’s recreation center to go on a canoeing/overnight camping trip on the Rappahannock River.

“I tried to stay calm and think about what we could do to not die,” said Leytham.

“It was just a lot happening at once,” said McMullen.

Both said they were in the area where the Rappahannock meets the Rapidan River in Virginia.

There were eight students in four canoes being guided by one person in a kayak, according to the two. Then, they got separated and some boats capsized.

"Grace and I were ahead of everyone and we made it through these rapids but it was very difficult to maneuver,” said Leytham. “And we knew that people behind us where having trouble earlier in a lot easier parts of the river so we were really worried.”

Both said everyone eventually made it down river except for their guide. He hadn't been seen for at half an hour and it was getting dark, that’s when Leytham said they decided to call 911.

On the Stafford County Fire & Rescue Facebook Page, first responders said the whole rescue operation took nearly four hours. They reported initial complications locating the students along the river and note it could have been much worse.

In their photos of the rescue, the students were all smiles.

“The combination of the rain and the wind and the water and the fact that we were soaking wet the whole time for like eight hours we were outside,” they said. “We'd been wet for eight hours and at one point, my legs were turning purple. I was freezing.”

"I just want to thank the Stafford County - Spotsylvania Fire Rescue, they made us feel so safe,” said McMullen.

Both young women and two others standing behind the camera Sunday night said they didn’t have even have the guide's phone number to call him and find his location.

They're not upset with him or the university at this point but they are calling this poor planning on their school's part and just hope this doesn't happen again.

WUSA9 reached out to the university for comment. Since their communication office is closed on the weekend, WUSA9 will follow up on Monday.

The students claimed they’re sore and have a few bruises, but otherwise walked away unharmed, thanks to the multiple fire agencies who came to their aid.

