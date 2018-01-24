Montgomery County: School will be extended if there are more snow days

(Photo: Kyryl Gorlov / Thinkstock, This content is subject to copyright.)

MONTGOMERY, CO., MD. (WUSA9) - Montgomery County public schools (MCPS) announced on their website that they’ve created a make-up day plan, should the schools be forced to close again for inclement weather. The county’s public schools have already been forced to close twice due to snow, capping off the maximum amount of days students can miss class under Maryland law.

RELATED: How schools in the area decide when to close

According to the MCPS website, for each snow day, the school year will be extended from June 12 up until June 15, which is the last day Maryland state law allows school to be in session. After that, the first and second days of spring break will be used.

The website also outlined a plan should there be even more inclement weather. In this case, MCPS will request a waiver from the state for a state minimum of 180 days of school.

© 2018 WUSA-TV