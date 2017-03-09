Montgomery County officials to discuss bus rapid transit

Commuters boarding the free shuttle from Eastern Market Metro stop.

ROCKVILLE, MD. (AP) - Montgomery County officials are holding a rare joint session to talk about the planned Bus Rapid Transit system.

The Montgomery County Council, the mayor of Rockville and the Gaithersburg City Council will meet Thursday.

Planning for the system is taking place in stages involving various routes. It would use specialized vehicles running mostly on dedicated routes.

The discussion on Thursday will mostly be about a proposed route along Maryland route 355 that would run through both Rockville and Gaithersburg.

© 2017 Associated Press