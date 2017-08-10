Montgomery Co. schools sued following teacher's sex abuse conviction

SILVER SPRING, MD (WUSA9) - Montgomery County Public Schools is being slapped with a big lawsuit. It centers on Cloverly Elementary School third grade teacher John Vigna. Last week, he was sentenced to 48 years in prison for sexually abusing children.



“The school had red flags that John Vigna was not safe,” said Attorney Jeff Herman, who filed the suit for the family of a 12-year-old girl. She alleges that Vigna repeatedly abused her starting in 2013. She is referred to in the case as “Jane Doe.” The case says that Vigna touched Doe’s genitals.

Herman says he will go after decades of school records, which he says will reveal administrators were aware Vigna was a problem.



“This convicted pedophile should not have been around these children,” said Herman.



The Florida-based attorney has made a career on similar cases and says the suit could bring in millions for the plaintiff’s family.



Montgomery County Schools does not comment on pending litigation. In June, after Vigna was convicted, Superintendent Jack Smith released a statement insisting the school system is committed to keeping students safe.

