Mom worries after plane crashes near her son's school

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD. (WUSA9) - A mother told WUSA9 that she is concerned after a military plane crashed near her son's school in Clinton Wednesday morning.

Aysha Savage said she received a frantic phone call from her son after an F16 downed near her son's school, Clinton Grove Elementary School.

Her son told her that they felt the ground shake, and he heard a big boom. The boy in the fifth grade also told his mother that the kids saw a man parachuting from the plane. Children could be heard screaming and crying in the background when Savage spoke to her son.

The mother said she is nervous and her stomach is hurting. She can only imagine how the other parents and children are feeling.

Savage was told that her son's school is on lockdown.

