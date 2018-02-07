MISSING: Mother and 2-month-old baby

DAMASCUS, MD. (WUSA9) - Police need your help finding a woman and her two-month-old daughter from Damascus, Md.

Kelsey Deluan Lewis, 20, and her two-month-old daughter, Alana Greene, of the 24000 block of Newbury Road, were last seen on Tuesday around 1 p.m. at a doctor's appointment in Clarksburg, Montgomery County police said.

Authorities added Lewis and her daughter did not return to their home and family members have not been able to get in touch with her.

Lewis is being described as an African American woman, standing 5'04" tall and weighing 160 pounds., She has brown eyes and black curly hair. Here daughter, is described as an African American female with black curly hair and brown eyes.

Her family and police are concerned for Lewis' emotional and physical well-being and welfare.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kelsey Lewis and Alana Greene is asked to call the Montgomery County Police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (24 hour line).

© 2018 WUSA-TV