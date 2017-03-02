MISSING: Md. woman with developmental disabilities

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD (WUSA9) - Loved ones and police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman with developmental disabilities.
Sena Geleta is 22 years old, but her family says she functions at the level of a 6-year-old.
Family members last saw her at 4:30 p.m. Thursday when she got on a Ride On bus toward the Wheaton Metro Station. Montgomery County Police detectives think she got off the bus and boarded a different Ride On bus toward the Silver Spring Metro Station.
Geleta is about 5’3” and weighs 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black and purple backpack, a white hoodie, black leggings, and yellow boots.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Sena Geleta is asked to call the Montgomery County Police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (available 24 hours). Callers may remain anonymous.
