Missing Md. woman found dead in pond

MONTGOMERY CO, MD (WUSA9) - A woman who was reported missing in Montgomery County was found dead in a pond on Wednesday.

On Friday, police identified the woman as Kristin Danielle Bessix, 36, of Burtonsville, Md. Bessix was reported missing on Nov. 22nd. Family and friends told police she had not been seen since Nov. 9th.

On Wednesday around 3:30 p.m., police found a deceased body in a pond behind the 14200 block of Ballinger Terrace Burtonsville, Md.

The cause and manner of death is unknown at this time.

