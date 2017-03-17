FOUND: 84-year-old woman with dementia

CHILLUM, MD (WUSA9) - UPDATE:
Maggie Weeks was found safe on Southern Avenue in D.C. Police said she is being reunited with her family members.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Prince George’s County Police need the public’s help in finding a missing 84-year-old woman with dementia.
Maggie Weeks was last seen leaving her home at about 1:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of Sargeant Road in Chillum. Family members said she left to go to a CVS store. Police said there is surveillance video of her in the store, but she never returned home.
Police and a bloodhound are searching the area for any sign of her.
Weeks carries a purple cane. She was last seen wearing a black hat, red coat, and black pants.
Anyone who has information on Weeks should call 9-1-1 or Prince George’s County Police at (301) 352-1200.
© 2017 WUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs