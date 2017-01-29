MISSING: 72-year-old Laurel man

(Photo: Anne Arundel Police Department)

LAUREL, MD (WUSA9) - Anne Arundel County Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a 72-year-old man who went missing early Sunday morning.

John Menefee, who is a cancer patient, is described as 5’5” tall and approximately 125 pounds.

He was last seen near Old Line Avenue and Laurel Fort Meade Road at 3 a.m. Sunday.

Police said he is currently clean shaven and is thought to be operating a 2002 silver four door Saturn Ion with the following Maryland plates: 1BV9231. The vehicle should have a priority mail sticker on the front passenger fender.

Foul play is not suspected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Anne Arundel County Police department at 410 222-8610 or call 911.

(© 2017 WUSA)