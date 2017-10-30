MISSING: 65-year-old Va. woman who suffers from cognitive impairment

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA. - Police need your help locating a missing 65-year-old Fairfax County, Virginia woman who suffers from cognitive impairment.

Nannea Johnson is described as an Asian female, 5'2" tall, 104 pounds with brown eyes and black and gray hair.

She was wearing a long sleeve dark gray jacket, dark pants and dark shoes. She was carrying a light gray sweatshirt and a white hangbag.

Officials said the disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact the Fairfax County Police Department at 703-691-2131.

