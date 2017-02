PRINCE GEORGE'S CO., MD (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating a missing 63-year-old woman from Prince George's County, Maryland.

Annetta Johnson was last seen Friday in the 3500 block of Silver Park Drive.

She is 5 feet 6 inchess tall, weighing 240 pounds.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, contact Prince George's County Police.

