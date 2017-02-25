MISSING: 61-year-old man from Prince George's Co.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating a missing 61-year-old man from Prince George's County.

David Lee Cheeks was last seen on Friday around noon in the 6600 block of Grafton Street in District Heights, Maryland.

He is described as a 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds. He was driving in a 2011 Chevy Colorado with a Maryland tag of 2AF2510.

If you have any information, please contant Prince George's County Police.

