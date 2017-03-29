(Photo: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office)

MECHANICSVILLE, MD. (WUSA9) - St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 61-year-old man from Mechanicsville.

Edwin Parran Johnson III was last seen driving a navy blue 2000 Chevrolet S10 bearing MD registration: 08H020. He was last seen in the 26000 block of Morganza Turner Road, officials said.

A silver alert has been issued for Johnson.

He is 182 pounds heavy and is 6'0" tall, according to officials. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Duty Officer at (301) 475-4040.

