MISSING: 60-year-old man with dementia from Montgomery Village

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD. (WUSA9) - Police are searching for a missing 60-year-old man from Montgomery Village who has dementia.

Tejan Jobe left his Jarrett Court home Monday around 7 p.m. His family has not been in touch with him since that time, Montgomery County police said.

Jobe is described as an African-American man, standing 5'9" tall and weighing 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray pants, and white tennis shoes.

Police said he has dementia and does not have identification or a cellphone with him.

Family and authorities are concerned for his welfare. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jobe is urged to call 911.

